Editorial | Top 10 notable things that happened this semester

Well, Panthers, we finally made it to the end of the semester. There were definitely many ups and downs, but as the weather begins to chill and winter break is on the horizon, we thought it would be the perfect time to reflect.

Here are the top 10 moments that happened during the fall semester.

The Backyard Brawl

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned rivalry. This year’s Backyard Brawl did not disappoint with the Panthers beating the Mountaineers 38-31. And who could forget quarterback Kedon Slovis’s rousing speech with such colorful language to get the crowd going?

Yung Gravy at the Fall Fest

The Gravy Train pulled into the Pittsburgh station this fall to bring us the hits and make some questionable comments about the hotness of Cathy. Nothing beat the creative signs and the rousing introduction by Waka Flocka Flame who joined the crowd to dance.

Sanders, Obama, Fetterman and Shapiro visit Pitt’s campus

We were lucky enough to have not one, not two, but four politicians come to campus! Both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama came to support the Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania and made amazing speeches — even in the rain! Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, our new governor-elect and senator-elect, respectively, also made some appearances to get out the vote, and clearly it worked.

In-state tuition was saved

After Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced last April that Pitt’s in-state tuition discount was in jeopardy, many students were worried about affording college. Thankfully, not only was in-state tuition saved, but the governor offered relief checks for the COVID-19 pandemic to students.

Life became somewhat normal

After nearly three years of COVID-19 affecting our normal college life, we were able to go back to classes fully in person and have the option to wear a mask on campus. While the pandemic is definitely far from over, it was nice to gain a semblance of normalcy this semester.

Jennette McCurdy visited campus

McCurdy, the former iCarly star and writer of the best-selling book “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” also joined us to discuss her new book as well her complicated relationship with her mother.

Soccer, volleyball and basketball have success

Nothing feels better than bragging rights, and Pitt students had multiple teams to brag about this semester. Men’s soccer has reached the quarter finals of the NCAA tournament, volleyball is at the No. 2 seed and men’s basketball won their first conference game this season — and this was all this past weekend!

Raising Cane’s proposed Oakland store

Who doesn’t love chicken? The popular fast food chain proposed a new location in Oakland and we can’t wait! Hopefully, it opens before we all graduate, and we can all get some chicken with the famous Cane’s sauce.

Brittany Broski visited campus

The kombucha girl meme turned TikTok star graced Pitt’s campus this semester to talk about fan culture and virality. Is Pitt one degree of separation from Harry Styles now?

The Pitt News brought you quality journalism that you could trust

While not just notable this semester as it is every semester, The Pitt News brought the students of Pitt amazing coverage of all of the campus events listed above. We hope next semester you continue to read and support the Pitt News. Have a great winter break!