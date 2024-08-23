Opinion | What’s in and what’s out for thes upcoming semester

With the impending beginning of the upcoming school year, I’ve crafted a list of ins and outs to remind myself of my priorities. These highlight the important dos and don’ts that will aid with a smooth semester. Using trial and error from the past three years, this list should keep me in check and shape the outcome of the semester.

While everybody can and should do their own thing, there are inevitably some aspects of campus life that trend in and out of style among the Pitt student population. Here are some predictions and suggestions for what the student body will be doing this academic year.

Ins

Year after year, I vow to take advantage of the events on campus to ultimately end up regretting how little I actually ended up attending. Going to sports games is my next “in” for the semester, and additionally, not limiting myself to only football is essential. I always have a good time when I make the trek up Cardiac Hill to watch volleyball or soccer, so encouraging myself and my friends to expand our sports viewership this year is a big yes when trying to make the most of senior year.

Reading for fun is another of my big “ins” of 2024, but I have to remind myself of this goal as we enter the school year. Even though things get busy once the semester starts, making time for recreational reading is a great idea to keep yourself from consuming just class materials. Having some enjoyable reads can also give you a nice break from your boring class reads and make the daunting tasks easier.

My next “in” pick is The Eatery. A hot take I’ve been sitting on is that the new Eatery renovations have reignited my excitement surrounding dining hall eating and reminded me of the perks that come along with a meal plan. This semester, I’d love to give The Eatery another shot at being my main point of sustenance. Even if I still find myself straying from the dining hall, the ultimate “in” is eating with friends and surrounding yourself with others.

Niche study spots will be the next big thing of the year. Hillman as a prime study spot is quickly losing its appeal, particularly during all the loud construction. My big prediction for the upcoming 2024-25 school year is that the student population will find diverse study spots and prefer more niche locations to avoid the crowds and noisy construction banging of Hillman. I will personally be attempting to shift away from the library, because the harsh lighting and intense vibe in there has cultivated a poor mood for far too long.

Outs

The biggest out of the semester for me is Doordash. Why I choose to waste my money in this way I will never know, but this semester can be when we all turn it around. Personally, prioritizing fun events, live music and activities with friends is most important to me in terms of budgeting. Spending money on delivery just can’t be happening as frequently if I want to focus on other, more invigorating priorities. Planning out food before the evening can be a good way to stop the urge to order later in the night. Whatever it is for you, cutting down on unnecessary purchases is such an “in” and Doordash or other delivery services are “out.”

An “out” that is often difficult to maintain is skipping lectures. I know it’s hard to get to class, but it’s a slippery slope once you start missing the occasional meeting. Building good habits at the beginning of the year keeps attendance painless throughout the course of the semester.

Scooters are my “out” as a hater and a walker. When someone on an electric scooter whizzes past me by a margin of only a couple inches, my life flashes before my eyes. While I understand the appeal, the fact there’s no established etiquette or required training makes the pedestrian experience nerve-wracking, so I’m hoping for a collective consensus that biking is “in” to convert the scooter users.

Excessive caffeine is my final controversial pick that I will wholeheartedly defend. From Celsius to the Panera Charged Lemonade, many of us have fallen victim to overusing caffeine drinks to survive the toughest weeks of school. This is entirely understandable, but in an attempt to avoid extreme anxiety or heart palpitations, relying on coffee or energy drinks completely is a definite “out” for me.

Ultimately, anything you want can be an “in,” and knowing your own yeses and nos can keep you on track during hard moments in the school year. Prioritizing your goal before the year starts is important, and having fun with it will make it all the easier to commit to.

