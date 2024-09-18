Opinion | Reasons we bleed blue and gold

It’s officially Homecoming at the University of Pittsburgh, and there is no better time to reflect on the best parts of Pitt. From game days in the Panther Pitt to lounging on the Soldiers and Sailors lawn, there are a lot of reasons we bleed blue and gold.

The magnificent outdoor spaces // Emily O’Neil, Senior Staff Columnist

As a person who enjoys the outdoors, Flagstaff Hill and Schenley Park are my little slices of heaven. I’m from a decently rural area and didn’t realize how much I would appreciate this outdoor space coming into college, and Flagstaff is one of my favorite spots on campus precisely because I feel like I’ve been teleported out of Oakland despite its close proximity.

Flagstaff holds many memories for me. My favorite time to sit on the hill, relax, read and try to do work is the late spring/early summer when it’s just starting to get warm again — I’m usually pretty unsuccessful in getting anything productive done. In the evenings when I need to get out of my house and go for walks, my body always takes me to Flagstaff without even thinking.

Schenley Park is my all-time favorite place to go for runs. The trails make me feel like I’m on a little adventure. Fall, when the leaves are changing and falling, is my most treasured time of the year to explore Schenley.

If you haven’t taken the time to explore the wonderful outdoor spaces we have near campus, I highly recommend it. I feel fortunate that we, as Pitt students, have access to wonderful green spaces right in our backyard despite living smack in the center of a busy city.

Perfect amount of school spirit // Delaney Rauscher Adams, Senior Staff Columnist

Before college, I wasn’t much of a sports fan at all. Now, during my senior year, I can say that Pitt sports and the school spirit here have successfully converted me into a bona fide sports-lover. We have managed to find the perfect balance of school spirit, one where athletics don’t take over the culture but still enhance the experience, even for those of us that aren’t die hard fans.

It could be because I’m writing this after our incredible win against WVU, but our biggest football games never fail to keep me on the edge of my seat every single year. Seeing everyone come together in one space for a game makes me feel connected to the school and excited about the outcome in a way I couldn’t have imagined four years ago.

The school spirit here is not overwhelming, but it’s certainly a noticeable aspect of the culture. This middle ground is great for those of us who just want to tap into that spirit every once in a while to root for a common goal. For those who want that feeling more often, so many of our teams are great and fun to watch, so filling up your schedule with Pitt games is not difficult.

Ultimately, there is nothing like being at a packed sporting event and hearing everyone cheer together or sing “Sweet Caroline” to help usher in that love for Pitt.

Pitt’s hidden gems // Irene Moran, Senior Staff Columnist

I love the hidden gems around campus, including places like Phipps, the graffiti bridge and the haunted room in The Pitt News office.

My personal favorite hidden gem is the graffiti bridge in South Oakland. If you live in South Oakland, you should know about the graffiti bridge. The official name is not graffiti bridge, but that is what my friends and I call it — the actual name is the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge. It was first put to use in 1940 but was shut off to drivers in early 2023.

This bridge holds a lot of memories for me and will continue to do so, primarily because my friends and I walk it frequently thanks to its proximity to our apartments. I know it is possibly set to reopen in 2025, but I honestly hope it stays as the graffiti bridge that everyone knows and loves.

Phipps has also held some amazing memories for me as well. Every time I go back there, things seem to change. Plus, Pitt students get to go there for free which is an added perk! Phipps is a great spot to go to alone, with friends or on dates.

Another hidden gem is the haunted room in The Pitt News office. Not many people know about this, but those who have heard of it are very familiar with the lore.

The supposedly haunted room in The Pitt News office is inhabited by Lillian Russell. There’s actually a portrait of her in there, and whenever there are meetings in that room, I always get the creeps. I do believe in ghosts and I definitely believe she occasionally makes an appearance.

Cathy rules // Jake Vasilias, Staff Columnist

Call me basic, but my favorite thing about Pitt is Cathy. I feel confident in saying that nearly all people reading this column have a few Cathy pics on their camera roll — I’ve seen a few of you first-years stop and take a pic by the bus stop at Fifth/University (shoutout Nordenberg).

I still have my first sunset Cathy picture saved — I remember sending it to my mom during my first month at school when things were a little tough for me, and it helped me find the silver lining in it all. While things looked gray, it was a symbol that a flash of hope was to come. I stuck with it, and being at Pitt soon became an amazing experience.

There is something comforting in Cathy’s colossal stature. During my first year, I would boast to my friends back home that it is the tallest educational building in the western hemisphere — 40 floors is pretty incredible for a student building.

That’s not to say I appreciate how hot it gets, but it’s part of the Cathy experience. You can’t call yourself a Pitt student until you’ve sat in a Cathedral classroom drenched in sweat. While I frequently complain about it, I know I’ll frequently think back to my memories of Cathy when I graduate.

Last, but most certainly not least, I appreciate Cathy’s great architecture. The cavernous vaulted ceilings of the ground floor make me feel like I’m doing work in a Gothic church, while the beautiful stained glass windows spruce up morning classes. Let’s not forget about the intricate wood carving in many of the Nationality Rooms. The beauty of these surroundings was a blessing to do my assignments in, and I bemoan that fact that I have to say bye in a few months. Cherish it while you can, young Panthers. Goodbye Cathy, thank you for everything!