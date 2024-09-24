Pitt men’s soccer earns No. 1 ranking, makes history for athletic program

Pitt men’s soccer made history today as they became ranked No. 1 in the country. Along with Pitt volleyball, Pitt now boasts two teams ranked No. 1 in their respective sports for the first time in school history.

Pitt men’s soccer is off to a dominant start, as it has only lost one game to No. 20 Penn. With statement wins against Louisville, SMU and Penn State, Pitt men’s soccer has risen through the ranks of Division 1 Men’s Soccer. A win against No. 16 Georgetown to start the season put Pitt on the forefront of the league, leading the Panthers to pounce from receiving no votes in the preseason to a No. 3 ranking in week two.

Stanford, the previous No. 1 team, lost its designation after a tie against Duke, while a win against Boston College helped elevate Pitt to the top spot.

This historic moment comes at an interesting time for the university, as former athletic director Heather Lyke was fired two weeks ago. Lyke won the Cushman and Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year Award in 2023.

Pitt volleyball, the other Pitt program with a No. 1 ranking, has established dominance from the beginning of the season, and are yet to drop a set through nine matches, with 27 straight sets won by the team. The complete dismantling of No. 3 Penn State in three sets at the Petersen Events Center solidified Pitt volleyball’s No. 1 ranking for the third straight week. Pitt Volleyball earned its No. 1 ranking on Sep. 9 for the first time in its history, becoming the first program since Pitt Men’s Soccer in April of 2021 to receive the No. 1 designation.

While these two programs are No. 1, the overall athletic success has spread through other programs at the University. Pitt football currently holds the 30th most votes in the AP Poll with 37. Pitt football recently achieved its first undefeated non-conference slate in program history following a dominating performance against Youngstown State.

Pitt women’s soccer is No. 16 in the TopDrawer Soccer Top 25 poll for Division 1 soccer, the second poll used for rankings for women’s collegiate soccer.



