Pitt adds 438 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 25

Pitt officials said Thursday that 327 students and 111 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

According to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, although cases on Pitt campuses are high, case severity remains largely mild or asymptomatic. The email also said case numbers may be starting to “stabilize.”

The CMRO said getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and continuing to wear masks are the two “best” methods to keeping the community safe. The Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center is open five days a week, and beginning next week, boostered students, faculty and staff can update their vaccination status in the applicable Pitt systems. Anyone with symptoms or a positive COVID-19 result should not attend in-person classes as they resume.

With in-person classes resuming Thursday, the email said N95 or equivalent respirators — in addition to surgical masks — are available at the 45 concierge entrances to buildings. While there is currently a “limited” supply of N95 masks available due to supply chain constraints, the University plans to continue to provide what it can throughout the spring semester. For most people, wearing a KN95, surgical or cloth mask should be sufficient, according to the CMRO, and double masking can improve the comfort and fit of masking up.